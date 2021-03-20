Young girl gang raped in Karachi, police arrest two suspects

KARACHI: A young girl has been allegedly gang-raped by more than four people in Karachi’s Manghopir neighborhood as police claimed that they have arrested two suspects for their role in the horrific episode, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, they found a girl, aged between 22 to 24 years, lying on a Manghopir road. “The SHO Manghopir police station immediately shifted her to a hospital for medical treatment,” SSP West Suhai Aziz said adding that the girl after gaining consciousness blamed that she was gang-raped by four to five people.

The police on the indication of the victim raided a warehouse in Nooruddin Goth and arrested two suspects for their alleged role in the entire episode.

“The arrested suspects have admitted to their role in the entire episode,” the SSP West said adding that the DNA samples of the suspects have been sent to the laboratory for confirmation.

The police have started a search for the other suspects as SSP Suhai Aziz said that further action would be taken against the culprits after receiving the DNA report.

Read More: Female student rape case: Karachi police arrest friend of prime suspect

In a similar appalling act recently, a six-year-old Karachi girl allegedly suffered sexual abuse after being kidnapped by two suspects who are now in police custody.

the locals near Malir’ Sukhan Police Station held up the two men accused of raping the minor girl before they handed them over to the police.

The rescue officials have confirmed to ARY News that the girl has been shifted to Jinnah Hospital after her health deteriorated following an alleged gang rape.

