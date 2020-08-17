Young woman kills husband over argument

A woman killed her husband after a heated argument and later chopped his body parts to dump them at a chemical plant.

The bizarre incident was reported in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan in India and came to the notice of the authorities after a month of the murder.

According to police, they received a missing complaint of a person named Charan Singh, from his house at Nandadi village under Banad police limits in the district.

The police initiated its probe into the matter and arrested three women and a man in connection to this case.

During investigations, the police found that Singh and Seema have married seven years ago and the couple quarrel frequently. On the night of July 11, Seema and her sister called Singh to an empty flat in Banad area where they gave him cold drinks.

After drinking the cold drinks, Singh became unconscious. Following this, the woman and her sisters with the help of Bhiyaram allegedly strangled him and chopped his body into several pieces.

DCP Jodhpur Dharmendra Yadav said that the main accused, Seema confessed to her crime during investigations and said that following an argument, she strangulated her husband in a fit of rage and chopped the body with a sharp-edged weapon.

She later with the help of Bhiyaram and her sisters, packed the served body parts in a gunny bag and dumped it near a plant located in Banad area, he was quoted as saying by local media.

“A forensic team was sent to the spot and the accused was taken to the spot to guide the forensic team. We have arrested the accused persons within 48 hours after the missing case registered and sent the body of the deceased to Jodhpur DHH for post -mortem.”

All the accused are in police custody and are further investigated over the matter, he said.

