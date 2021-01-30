Younger brother of doctor who killed his daughter found dead in Multan

MULTAN: A doctor apparently found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house in Multan is identified as the younger brother of Dr. Azhar Hussain, who committed suicide days ago after killing his daughter, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Noted Psychiatrist Dr Azhar Hussain shot his single daughter Dr Aliza dead in the past week, and now a week later his brother, Dr Saleem Mohib, is found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Narrating the details of today’s incident, the people in the neighbourhood said that they heard a loud bang from the residence of Dr Saleem Mohib. “When we entered his residence, he was found dead with severe burn marks on the body,” they said.

SHO Lohari Gate police station Muhammad Ameen said that it would be premature to say anything if it was an incident or a murder, however, they would investigate the case will all angles.

“We have collected empty bottles of petrol and other evidence from the incident site and further shifted the body for a post-mortem,” the police said adding that apparently, it looks like a suicide case, however, nothing concrete could be said in this regard before investigations.

Read More: Psychiatrist commits suicide after killing lone daughter in Multan

A case is also registered on the death of Dr. Saleem Mohib on the complaint of his wife, who said that her husband went to the house in Sakhi Sultan Colony at 3:45 pm.

“He switched off his phone soon after reaching home,” she narrated adding that later a neighbour told her that a burning smell was coming out of the house.

She further said that the doctor was discharged from the hospital three days back after suffering from COVID-19. “He used to work at a private hospital after getting retirement.”

