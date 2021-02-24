Gillani talks Shehbaz Sharif at court over Senate elections

LAHORE: Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif at courtroom here to consult over the Senate election, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Shehbaz Sharif was brought for the Ramzan Sugar Mills case hearing in the accountability court.

Gillani, who has been joint candidate of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for senate seat from Islamabad, inquired about the health of Shehbaz Sharif in the meeting with the PML-N leader at courtroom number 5.

The former prime minister also consulted over the senate election with Shehbaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq and Azam Nazeer Tarar in the courtroom.

PML-N leaders Ameer Muqam, Maryam Aurangzeb and former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood were also present in the court.

PML-N had announced to support People’s Party candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani in Senate elections after a meeting between PML-N senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yousaf Raza Gillani to field a joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Two former premiers including Raja Pervez Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi acted as proposer and seconder in Yousaf Raza Gillani’s nomination papers for Senate election.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also leading the PDM, in a meeting with Gillani endorsed his support to the nomination of the former prime minister as joint candidate of the opposition for Islamabad’s senate seat.

