Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani tests positive for coronavirus

MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Kasim Gillani, son of Yousaf Raza Gillani confirmed the development on Twitter. The PPP leader has quarantined himself at home.

On Friday (June 12), Gilani appeared before a court in the Toshakhana reference.

Earlier on June 8, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has tested positive for coronavirus.

Read More: Pakistan reports record 6,472 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had tested positive for coronavirus and quarantined himself at his home.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 132,405 after detection of record 6,472 new infections in last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 2,551 with 88 more virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

According to NCOC, 49,256 cases have been detected in Sindh, 50,087 in Punjab, 16,415 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,866 in Balochistan, 7,163 in Islamabad, 574 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1044 in Gilgit Baltistan.

