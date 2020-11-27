Yousuf Raza Gilani, others to be indicted in graft reference on December 21

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) on Friday fixed December 21 to indict former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and other accused in a graft case related to awarding an alleged illegal advertisement contract.

The court rejected the acquittal pleas of co-accused namely, Saleem Farooq, Syed Hassan and Riyaz in the case.

The AC judge has directed former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and other co-accused to appear before the court on the next hearing of the reference on December 21 for indictment.

NAB told to file reference against PPP leader, others in two weeks

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) approved filing corruption references against former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and others for their alleged involvement in illegally awarding an advertising contract in violation of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

The other accused in the case included former secretary Information Technology Farooq Awan, former principal information officer Muhammad Saleem, Syed Hassan Sheikh, Inam Akbar, and other officials of the Ministry of Information Technology, who allegedly misused their authority which caused a loss of Rs128.07 million to the national exchequer

