Yousuf Raza Gilani’s victory as senator challenged in ECP

ISLAMABAD: Plea challenging former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani’s victory as a senator has been filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday.

Advocate Azhar Siddique filed the plea with the ECP has stated that the election of Gilani was rigged and the action should be taken against Maryam Nawaz and Ali Haider Gilani over their confession of rigging the poll.

“Despite clear directions from the Supreme Court, no technology was used by the ECP to ensure transparency of the polls,” Siddique said in his plea.

The case should be filed against Maryam Nawaz and Gilani’s son over violating Election Act and inquiry should be initiated over Gilani’s victory in the Senate in light of Ali Haider’s video and Maryam Nawaz’s statement.

The applicant has urged the ECP not to issue victory notification of Gilani as a senator.

The former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Yousuf Raza Gilani won his senate seat from Islamabad where he was vying against Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf’s (PTI) Hafeez Shaikh for which the polling was conducted in the National Assembly.

