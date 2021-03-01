Gilani wants PM Imran to vote for him in Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate from Islamabad seat in Senate elections, Yousuf Raza Gilani has sought Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s vote, ARY NEWS reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a letter penned to all MNAs including PM Imran Khan, Yousuf Raza Gilani has stated being a speaker and prime minister, he provided a level playing field to both treasury and opposition members.

The decision to take part in the Senate polls was taken after a long discussion. Today we need to show unity and appealed PM Imran Khan to vote for him on March 3, during Senate polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that a tough contest is expected on the Senate’s Islamabad seat between Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh and former prime minister and PDM’s candidate, Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Read more: Senate elections to be held through secret ballot: SC gives opinion on presidential reference

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that the campaign for upcoming Senate elections in the country will come to end by midnight tonight.

The ECP has asked all the political parties and the contesting candidates to follow the provisions of law and exercise self-restraint so that the poll is held in an orderly and peaceful manner on Wednesday.

Comments

comments