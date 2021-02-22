Gillani has more votes than he needs to clinch Senate seat: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman hoped on Monday that former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani will secure a Senate seat from Islamabad.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with the PPP candidate, he said there has been restlessness among the government ranks since the PPP’s announcement of fielding Gillani on a Senate seat from the capital.

Fear among the ranks of the government and the ruling party’s lack of trust in its members are evident, the JUI-F chief opined. “Gillani served as our premier and it would be an honour for us if he gets elected to the upper house of Parliament,” he added.

The ex-premier enjoys the support of all PDM-constituent parties, he maintained, hoping, “We will successfully fight this contest.”

Fazlur Rehman also blasted the government over rocketing inflation saying prices of essential commodities are going up every other day.

Ex-PM Gillani said he is getting positive response to his campaign for the Senate polls. To a question about how would the former PM manage ten to twelve votes to rout PTI’s Hafeez Shaikh, Fazl said the PDM candidate has 12 more votes than he needs to win the Senate seat.

