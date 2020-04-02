Around 300,000 youth sign up to Corona Relief Tiger Force

ISLAMABAD: Around 300,000 youngsters have signed up to the Corona Relief Tiger Force over just 48 hours to assist the government in tackling the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed on Thursday.

Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on the premier at the PM House where he briefed him about progress with regard to registration of the youth force.

1) وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان سے معاون خصوصی برائے امور نوجوانان محمد عثمان ڈار کی ملاقات ملاقات میں معاون خصوصی نے وزیرِ اعظم کو وزیرِ اعظم COVID-19 ریلیف ٹائیگرز فورس میں رضاکارانہ طور پر شمولیت کے حوالے سے اب تک کی پیش رفت سے آگاہ کیا pic.twitter.com/yZGw7snLTO — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 2, 2020

He informed that around 3,00,000 youth have voluntarily become part of the Corona Relief Tiger Force over just 48 hours as the process of registration is ongoing at a fast pace and with great enthusiasm.

He added youth from far-flung areas are evincing great interest in the registration, which would continue until April 10.

Prime Minister Khan expressed great satisfaction at enthusiasm exhibited by youth to join the force saying their eagerness during these troubled times is encouraging and commendable.

The youth are the biggest asset of this country, he maintained, adding the entire nation in general and the youths, in particular, have invariably played the role of frontliners in every testing time.

