Famous actress Yumna Zaidi has recorded her silent protest against Israel’s barbaric attacks on innocent Palestinians in Gaza, saying, “You can’t beat a country that is protected by Allah.”

Yumna Zaidi shared a silent video on her Instagram to strongly condemn the air strikes by Israel on Gaza. She wore a symbolic Palestinian scarf wrapped around her neck to show unification with Palestinians from Pakistan.

Without saying a single word, Zaidi recorded her silent protest by holding placards with strong condemnation words against Israel and her message of solidarity with Palestinians using globally popular hashtags #freepalestine, #stopgazabombing and #speakforpalestine.

She said, “O Israel, you have been fighting Palestine for about 60 years now, using advanced weapons and aid from strong countries against a country that has no army, no weapon, no money and no central government but you still haven’t manage to win. When will you get it?”

“You can’t beat a country that is protected by Allah.” Zaidi said.

It may be noted here that at least 215 Palestinians have been killed, including 61 children and 36 women, and more than 1,400 wounded so far following the Israeli air strikes.

Nearly 450 buildings in the Gaza strip have been destroyed or badly damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary care health centres, whereas, some 47,000 of the 52,000 displaced had fled to UN schools.

