Zafar Mirza warns of strict action against spurious drugs

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza has said that government is determined to make the country free of spurious drugs, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Zafar Mirza warned of strict legal action against the people associated with the heinous crime.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that every transgender registered with NADRA, will be provided with Sehat Insaf Card.

He maintained that the government will protect the basic rights of the transgender community.

The government has ensured the health insurance coverage to 6.8 million families, Zafar Mirza said and added that 84 districts have been included in this program.

The minister said, “By the end of next year, the facility of Sehat Insaf Card will be extended to 1500,000 families which are below the poverty line.”

Read More:Counterfeit drugs producing units seized in Lahore

Earlier on December 10, in a crackdown against counterfeit drugs, the officials of Heath Ministry on Tuesday sealed six production units after seizing a huge quantity of fake medicines in Lahore.

The action was carried out by the teams of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Commission Punjab Rawalpindi chapter. Six production units, which were producing fake medicines under the name of herbal products were unearth in Gulzar Quaid, Lahore.

Secretary Healthcare Commission, Muhammad Usman had said syrups, capsules, tables and raw material had been recovered in huge quantity.

