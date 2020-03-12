ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the measures the government has so far taken to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, reported ARY News.

The chief ministers of the four provinces attended the meeting via video link beside the top provincial bureaucrats and health secretaries.

In his remarks, Dr Zafar Mirza said a screening system has been put in place at all major airports and border crossings to screen people entering the country. Thus far, 20 cases of the infection have been confirmed in the country, he added.

He said the federal and provincial governments have been reinforcing the measures to contain the virus spread.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who complained of a lack of coordination between the federal and provincial governments yesterday, said the country’s borders should be closed down for the time being.

He complained that it is up to the federal authorities to ensure proper quarantine facilities at airports, but they are not taking such measures.

