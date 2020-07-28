Zafar Mirza reiterates call for strict adherence to SOPs on Eidul Azha

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Tuesday that the spread of coronavirus has declined significantly by 80 percent in the country, urging people to strictly adhere to all Covid-19 SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha, ARY News reported.

“The Covid-19 cases may rise again if we do not take precautions during the upcoming Eidul Azha,” said Mirza.

Briefing the media in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the COVID-19 curve was flattening in the country, but people should continue observing precautionary measures to reduce the spread of pandemic.

Zafar Mirza has advised people to wear masks and observe social distancing during Eid days and strictly adhere to all SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha for effective prevention from coronavirus pandemic.

“We will have to be more cautious as we’ve seen a spike in Covid-19 cases in many countries again,” added Zafar Mirza.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 936 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 275,225 and fatalities to 5,865.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 936 new cases were detected after 19,610 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

26,924 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 242,436 patients have recuperated from the disease. 1,909,846 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

