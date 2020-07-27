PM Imran urges coronavirus caution during Eidul Azha, Muharram

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged people on Monday to follow government-defined health guidelines during Eidul Azha and Muharram so that the number of Covid-19 cases in the country do not rise again, ARY News reported.

Addressing the nation after chairing a meeting regarding the coronavirus situation in the country, the premier has appealed to the masses to celebrate upcoming Eidul Azha with simplicity and take precautionary measures during Eidul Azha and Muharram in an effort to curb the transmission of the coronavirus.

“If we don’t take care during Eid and Muharram, then cases may rise again,” added the prime minister.

Imran Khan said the countries that enforced complete lockdown, such as India, suffered a lot in respect of the increase in poverty. He said in case of an increase in the cases after Eid and Muharram, the government will have to impose lockdown in the country again.

He said the Covid-19 cases declined in the country due to government’s smart lockdown strategy which was even hailed by world.

He urged the public to refrain from repeating the mistakes made during Eidul Fitr. The prime minister advised people to use face masks during visiting cattle markets to purchase sacrificial animals.

“Pakistan is among a few countries where the number of infections is going down.” If we take care now, then we can overcome pandemic soon,” he added.

The prime minister warned that if precautionary measures are not adopted during Eid-ul Azha and Muharram-ul Haram, the country will witness another spike of Coronavirus cases

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday appealed to masses to avoid visiting picnic spots on Eidul Azha as the coronavirus pandemic is still a threat.

