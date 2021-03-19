Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar takes charge of PAF

ISLAMABAD: Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar on Friday assumed command as Chief of the Air Staff, ARY News reported.

Outgoing PAF chief Mujahid Anwar Khan pinned badges on the new air chief and formally handed over the command by presenting the traditional scroll to Zaheer Ahmed Babar at an elaborate ceremony held in Islamabad.

A guard of honour was presented to the outgoing and incoming PAF chiefs at the ceremony.

New Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar joined the air force back in 1986 as fighter pilot and has discharged his duties as head of fighter squadron, an operational air base and regional air commander.

In his staff appointments, he has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (OR&D), Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Training-Officers) and Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

In recognition of his outstanding services, he has been awarded with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

