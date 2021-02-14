Zahoor Agha receives nomination papers for Senate polls

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Zahoor Agha has received nomination papers for the upcoming Senate polls, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PTI leadership had awarded a ticket to Abdul Qadir, a business tycoon affiliated with the construction industry, for contesting the election on a general seat from Balochistan.

The decision was taken by PM Imran Khan after differences emerged in the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the award of Senate to Abdul Qadir.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Zahoor Agha thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for listening to the voice of party workers in the province and added that they [workers] are very much happy over the decision of awarding Senate election ticket to him.

InshaAllah PTI will Senate polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that Senate elections will be held on 11 seats from Punjab.

A total of forty-eight senators will be elected this time including 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while eleven each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad.

