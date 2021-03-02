Zain Effendi murder: Court returns ‘incomplete’ charge-sheet

KARACHI: A court on Tuesday termed a charge-sheet submitted by the investigation officer in the Zain Effendi murder case “incomplete” and directed him to submit a complete challan afresh.

The Judicial Magistrate (East) observed that a lot of things seem incomplete in the charge-sheet. He directed the IO to incorporate the DNA report of the accused and other things in the challan.

Also Read: Four Afghan nationals arrested in Zain Effendi murder case

The court gave the IO until March 8 to submit a fresh challan. According to the police, six accused including Gul Muhammad, Imran, Faizan and Rehmatullah have been arrested in the case.

It is noteworthy that an eyewitness has identified the accused involved in the murder of Zain Effendi before the court.

Also Read: Eyewitness identifies Zain Effendi’s murder accused in court

Eyewitness, a domestic help in the house, identified the accused in an identification parade among 10 dummy accused. The domestic servant identified accused Rehmatullah, Imran and Gul Muhammad in the court.

Zain Effendi, a grandson of Sindh Madressatul Islam’s founder Hassan Ali Effendi, was slain at his residence near Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi on January 06.

Comments

comments