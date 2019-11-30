Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Zainab Abbas carries her love for cricket into her shendi

Zainab Abbas wedding

Sports presenter Zainab Abbas carried her love for the game of cricket into her shendi, surrounded by cricket bats as she entered the venue. 

This reminded us of when a cricket legend gets a memorable farewell on his retirement amid bats and fans cheering for him.

zainab abbas

The journo entered the venue on the tunes of Pakistan Super League’s anthem Phir Seeti Baje Gi as her relatives held cricket bats while fast bowler Mohammad Amir bowled to Zainab who hit back with a bat.

zainab wedding

Taking to Instagram, the happy bride shared beautiful photos from her big day.

“Here’s to all the brides dancing their heart out on their own wedding! Had the best night surrounded with love & laughter…thank you all for making this a memorable night,” she wrote.

Zainab Abbas looked stunning in a maroon ensemble, as she danced with her husband, Hamza Kardar giving everyone major couple goals.

sports presenter

Hamza, is the grandson of renowned cricketer Abdul Hafeez Kardar. The couple tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony earlier this week.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Mehwish Hayat performs Umrah with her family

Lifestyle

Brazil’s president accuses Leonardo DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires

Lifestyle

Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’ thrills indigenous Sámi people in northern…

Lifestyle

How TikTok helped influencers’ rise to fame!


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close