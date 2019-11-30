Zainab Abbas carries her love for cricket into her shendi

Sports presenter Zainab Abbas carried her love for the game of cricket into her shendi, surrounded by cricket bats as she entered the venue.

This reminded us of when a cricket legend gets a memorable farewell on his retirement amid bats and fans cheering for him.

The journo entered the venue on the tunes of Pakistan Super League’s anthem Phir Seeti Baje Gi as her relatives held cricket bats while fast bowler Mohammad Amir bowled to Zainab who hit back with a bat.

Taking to Instagram, the happy bride shared beautiful photos from her big day.

“Here’s to all the brides dancing their heart out on their own wedding! Had the best night surrounded with love & laughter…thank you all for making this a memorable night,” she wrote.

Zainab Abbas looked stunning in a maroon ensemble, as she danced with her husband, Hamza Kardar giving everyone major couple goals.

Hamza, is the grandson of renowned cricketer Abdul Hafeez Kardar. The couple tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony earlier this week.

Comments

comments