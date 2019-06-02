US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad expected to reach Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday (today), ARY News reported.

According to sources, Khalilzad will attend a meeting in the Foreign Officer to discuss bilateral relations between the United States and Pakistan, whereas his meeting with PM Imran Khan has not been scheduled yet.

The meeting will also discuss the security situation of the region and the US envoy will take Pakistan’s guidance on the Afghan peace process.

Beside the engagements in the Foreign Office, the visiting US dignitary will also meet with the military leadership during his visit, the sources said.

It may be recalled that yesterday, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad had said meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of OIC summit in Makkah will improve relations between the two countries.

In a tweet, he had said this meeting will also help to implement and capitalize opportunities for regional connectivity, integration and development.

Khalilzad said the United States stands ready to assist Afghan peace process.

