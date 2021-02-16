ACCA champion Zara Naeem says her global distinction ‘Unbelievable’

LAHORE: I had never imagined scoring a global distinction, said Zara Naeem, a Pakistani student who made the country proud by scoring the highest marks in an ACCA exam where over 527,000 students from 179 countries appeared.

“In fact for many days, even after I had received an email from ACCA informing me that I have marked a global distinction, I was not sure if it was indeed true,” Naeem told ARY News in an exclusive interview.

Zara Naeem scored 96 per cent in Financial Reporting, saying it has been her manner of preparing for exams that she never chases after marks but focuses on exceling in learning.

“Mastering the subject was my strategy which has assured me this distinction.”

She said she had made up her mind about going for ACCA right while she was still doing her O Levels, recalling that it was her tutor who taught her accounting so well she grew into the subject.

To all my fellow ACCA people, I would say don’t go for marks but go after learning your subjects so well that it actually helps you beyond just marks sheets, Naeem said.

