‘Zero tolerance’ policy against corruption, says Chairman NAB

PESHAWAR: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice retired Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said the bureau is working on ‘zero tolerance’ policy against corruption, ARY News reported.

These views he expressed, while getting briefing about ongoing mega corruption cases, during his visit to NAB’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa division office.

During the meeting, DG NAB briefed the chairman of the anti-graft body about ongoing corruption cases against Chief Minister KP, Mehmood Ahmed Khan, Azam Khan and others.

Mr Javed Iqbal directed DG NAB to expedite the progress of investigation of the important graft cases.

Responding to the critics, he said the Bureau will respond to every criticism being done against it, through its performance.

“Mega corruption cases will be taken to their logical end, as there is zero tolerance policy against this menace,” he vowed.

Chairman NAB Justice (rtd) Javed Iqbal on Friday (December 21), had said, a comprehensive policy has been devised to make Pakistan, a corruption free state.

“NAB is committed to make corruption free Pakistan,” he had said during his visit to NAB Lahore, to review bureau’s working.

Director General NAB Lahore, along with officials of the body, briefed Mr Javed Iqbal about the so far progress made over the graft cases of the circle.

Addressing the attendants of the meeting, the chairman of anti-graft body said, complaints about financial irregularities have doubled this year, as compared to 2017, which clearly shows the masses trust over the body.

“We will come up with the expectation of the countrymen in this regard,” he maintained.

Comments

comments