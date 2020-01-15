Ziarat without gas for second consecutive day amid extreme cold  

QUETTA: With the temperature falling below minus 10 degrees centigrade, prolonged gas load shedding have multiplied the miseries of people in Ziarat, area of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the coldest district of Balochistan remained without gas for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Officials of Sui Southern Gas Company said that the demand for gas escalated in the winter season and they were facing difficulties to meet the consumers’ demand owing to shortage of gas.

Read More: Govt taking all-out measures to overcome gas crisis: Hafeez Shaikh

Earlier on January 8, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had said that the government was taking all-out measures to overcome the ongoing gas crisis in the country.

Presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy, Hafeez Shaikh had sought a detailed plan from the Ministry of Energy to overcome the shortage of energy and improve gas supply throughout the year.

The meeting had been apprised that 70 million metric cubic feet gas will be added in the system by the end of January.

The meeting also noted that there is a need to work on a plan for 2020-21 to overcome the gas shortage.

