Zoya Nasir calls off engagement with Christian Betzmann

Zoya Nasir has called off her engagement with popular influencer Christian Betzmann, the Hania actor announced on Instagram.

The decision apparently came after the blogger caused an uproar on social media after sharing his take on Israel’s atrocities in Palestine and criticized those Pakistanis who are raising their voice for Palestine and said, “Stop feeling guilty for others when you’re littering your own country, not helping your own people and community.”

“It’s with a heavy heart I’m announcing that Christian Betzmann and I are no longer engaged to be married. His sudden change in stance towards my culture, my country, my people and insensitivity towards my religion has lead me to take this difficult and irrevocable decision,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Zoya Nasir added that she feels there are certain religious and social boundaries that can’t be crossed no matter what, so she decided to part ways with Christian.

“Humility, Tolerance and Respect towards each other are the virtues that we must always adhere to. I look upon my Allah to provide me with the strength to deal with this worldly emotional wreck. I wish Chris a bright and happy future. I sincerely request for space and privacy for myself and my family as we begin to navigate this emotional turmoil,” the actor concluded.

