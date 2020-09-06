New FATF laws beneficial for every Pakistani: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari said on Sunday that the new laws related to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan are beneficial for every Pakistani except those who have illegal wealth to hide, ARY News reported.

In a Twitter message, Zulfiqar Bukhari termed those opposing the new FATF laws and taking it as a bargaining tool for amending the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regulations as the enemy of Pakistan and the future generations.

He said, “Asking to change NAB laws under the cover of FATF is the worst animosity with Pakistan.”

Everyone doing that is an enemy of 🇵🇰 & our future generations!#PakNeedsFATFBills pic.twitter.com/35pj4SjT3i — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) September 6, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had decided to pass a pending bill related to FATF laws at any cost, whereas, a session of the National Assembly was summoned on September 7 (tomorrow) at 4:00 pm. Moreover, a joint parliament session is also likely to be summoned soon.

Sources told ARY News that the federal government has started contacting government and coalition lawmakers for ensuring their attendance in the upcoming session.

Earlier on September 3, while terming Financial Action Task Force (FATF)-related bills ‘matter of national interest’, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that they will get passed the bills through the Senate at all costs.

Talking to a delegation of senators belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that the opposition parties united only to conceal their corruption.

He had maintained that they will expose those elements who were opposing the bills pertaining to the national security before the masses. The prime minister said that they will not bow down to such blackmailing and reiterated that no corrupt leader will get NRO.

