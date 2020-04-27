Zulfiqar Bukhari orders special measures for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfiqar Bukhari, has summoned a meeting of Community Welfare Attaches to discuss special measures for the nationals residing in foreign countries amid coronavirus crisis, ARY News reported on Monday.

The participants of the meeting discussed difficulties being faced by overseas Pakistanis trapped in foreign countries amid coronavirus crisis.

It is decided to immediately provide assistance to the unemployed Pakistanis, whereas, Zulfiqar Bukhari also summoned the latest record of the nationals from the welfare attaches.

He directed to compile record of all Pakistanis trapped in foreign countries besides commencing a relief operations for the affected nationals.

During the meeting, Bukhari asked attaches to collect data of Pakistanis from Pakistani embassies, consulates and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). He also ordered to ensure supplies of ration, medicines, masks and other necessary protection equipment to the overseas nationals.

Read: Govt to bring back Pakistanis stranded in different countries: Zulfiqar Bukhari

The minister said that those nationals facing difficulties due to expired visas and cancelled flights following suspension of flight operations will also be assisted by the Pakistani authorities.

On April 17, Zulfiqar Bukhari had announced that the government was taking measures to bring back the bodies of those Pakistanis who have died aboard.

Expressing condolences with the bereaved families, Zulfiqar Bukhari said that he could feel their pain, adding that closure of airports amid COVID-19 outbreak in different countries was the major hurdling in bringing back the bodies.

He said that they were collecting data of those Pakistanis who passed away in other countries. The special assistant assured the bereaved families that the government was with them in this difficult time.

