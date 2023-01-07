End flour crisis or leave govt: Perver Khattak tells PDM

PESHAWAR: Former Defence Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervez Khattak has demanded with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to end the ‘prevailing flour crisis’ or leave the government, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The former defence minister made these remarks while addressing a protest rally against the federal government in Peshawar over the ‘rising inflation and deteriorating economy’.

Addressing the participants, Pervez Khattak asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to leave the government ‘if you cannot even procure wheat’.

He claimed that the ruling coalition has looted the country for the past 35 years, adding that they came into power to end their ‘corruption cases’.

“No legislation has been enacted so far in the interest of the nation,” he said, adding that the government could not prove any corruption against former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Pervez Khattak further said that the government does not have enough money to procure wheat. “They are running the country by taking loans,” he said, lambasting the incumbent rulers for not having any roadmap to get the country out of crises.

It is pertinent to mention here that flour crisis has intensified across the country, with prices of the commodity have skyrocketed.

The flour prices skyrocketed in Lahore while the commodity was not available in most shops across the province. The 15kg flour bag is being sold for Rs 2,050 now, after the increase of Rs 150.

