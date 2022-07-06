Imran Khan asks people to protest against Imran Riaz’s arrest  

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday asked people to come out to protest against the arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier said that all those who support democracy and the right to freedom of expression as enshrined in the Constitution must come out and protest against the arrest of Imran Riaz Khan.

He highlighted the ongoing violence and targeting of journalists including Ayaz Amir and many others and said that it was aimed at instilling fear and silencing critical voices. “Unless we all unite and stand up against this fascism it will be the end of democracy and freedom in Pakistan.”

Unless we all unite and stand up against this fascism it will be the end of democracy and freedom in Pakistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 6, 2022

On Tuesday, the journalist was taken into custody by the contingents of Rangers and police. Talking to ARY News, Mian Ali Ashfaque, the lawyer of Imran Riaz said his client was taken into custody from Islamabad Toll Plaza.

He said as per clear directions of the Islamabad High Court, Imran Riaz cannot be taken into custody and termed the arrest as contempt of court.

