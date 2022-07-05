Video of Imran Riaz Khan’s arrest surfaces

ISLAMABAD: A video showing arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan has surfaced minutes after his arrest from Islamabad Toll Plaza, ARY News reported.

While recording the video statement in the car at the time of arrest, Imran Riaz said that he was coming to Islamabad to get his bail from the Islamabad High Court and that he was being arrested at Islamabad Toll Plaza.

He said that IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had clearly instructed not to arrest him, but now he is being arrested.

Imran Riaz Khan said, “I don’t care if I am killed. I will continue to do my job. 30 cases have been filed against me and weapons have been snatched from me.”

The journalist said that the message to all journalists is to continue their work no matter what happens.

The journalist was taken into custody by the contingents of Rangers and police. Talking to ARY News, Mian Ali Ashfaque, the lawyer of Imran Riaz Khan said his client was taken into custody from Islamabad Toll Plaza. He said as per clear directions of the Islamabad High Court, Imran Riaz Khan cannot be taken into custody and termed the arrest as contempt of court.

