Energy SAPM Tabish Gauhar resigns once again, this time it’s accepted

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power Tabish Gauhar has tendered resignation from his post which the Prime Minister has accepted on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per report, Prime Minister Imran Khan has not been satisfied with his performance as the energy aide and federal energy minister Hammad Azhar had been raising his reservations over Gauhar’s for a long time.

The energy SAPM had tendered a resignation before as well but then the premier directed him to continue with his portfolio.

It is said of him that he inordinately favoured the local oil refineries and also recommended for more concessions and benefits for them in the meetings.

In the recent meeting between the PM and Azhar, it is said that reservations and concerns over SAPM Tabish Gauhar’s role had been discussed at length. The resignation followed.

PM Imran Khan to virtually address UN General Assembly today

Separately today, as the United Nations General Assembly’s 76th session is scheduled shortly whose prime agenda would include climate change; pandemic and economic inequality, PM Imran Khan will address it virtually.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said earlier today he is already in the United States ahead of the UNGA-76.

“Good to be in New York for UNGA76”

In a tweet earlier today, he said he is pleased to be participating in various high-level meetings and side events, “along with holding a diversity of bilateral meetings with my counterparts and UN leadership”.