Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan to virtually address UN General Assembly today

NEW YORK: As the United Nations General Assembly’s 76th session is scheduled on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address it virtually whose prime agenda would include climate change; pandemic and economic inequality, ARY News reported.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said earlier today he is already in the United States ahead of the UNGA-76.

“Good to be in New York for UNGA76”

In a tweet earlier today, he said he is pleased to be participating in various high-level meetings and side events, “along with holding a diversity of bilateral meetings with my counterparts and UN leadership”.

Commitments made under paris agreement must be fully implemented

Earlier yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the commitments made under the Paris Agreement must be fully implemented and expressed concerns over unrealised climate finance pledges by the developed countries.

PM Imran Khan has virtually addressed the informal closed meeting on climate change.

The meeting was convened jointly by the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UNGA.

Twenty-five heads of state and government were invited to the leaders’ informal gathering.

