ENG v IRE: Spectator falls down while trying to take catch

A hilarious video seeing a spectator falling down while attempting to take a crowd catch in the England-Ireland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture is going viral.

The viral video was shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on social media application Instagram. The clip showed Ireland captain and opening batter Andy Balbirnie hitting a six off England’s left arm pacer Sam Curran on the leg side.

The ball went into the stand. A spectator wanted to be a part of the action. He dived to his left and fell down while attempting to take the catch..

The video ended with him seen grinning.

It is pertinent to mention that Ireland recorded a historic five-run win over England according to Duckworth-Lewis Method in their rain-affected world championship fixture at Hobart.

It was the first time that Ireland beat England in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history.

Ireland, batting first, were dismissed for 157 in 19.2 overs. Ireland’s frontman Andy Balbirnie struck a half-century as he made 62 from 47 balls with the help of five fours and two maximums.

Moreover, he put an 82-run partnership for the second wicket with wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker (34 from 27).

England’s Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone got three wickets.

The 2010 champions, chasing a revised total of 111 from 14.3 overs, were 105-5 when rain stopped play for the second and last time. They were five runs short of the par score of five runs.

Dawid Malan top scored with his 37-ball 35 with two fours to his name. Moeen Ali struc three boundaries and a maximum on his way to unbeaten 24 from 12 delivery.

Josh Little was the pick of Ireland bowlers with his two-wicket haul. Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand and George Dockrell got a wicket each also.

