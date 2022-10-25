T20 World Cup: David Warner saves six with amazing dive, video goes viral

The video of Australia batter David Warner saving a boundary with his brilliant effort against Sri Lanka in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture is going viral.

The amazing moment happened in the 11th over of the Sri Lankan innings.

The viral video showed Dhananjaya de Silva lofting the Marcus Stoinis’ delivery for a six. David Warner immediately chased down the ball as he gobbled a stunner at the brink of the fence before realizing that he might trespass the boundary.

He, therefore, showcased astounding presence of mind and managed to throw the ball back inside the ground to deny de Silva a boundary and saved vital runs for his team.

He later took an exceptional catch later.

It is pertinent to mention that the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has seen its fair share of catches.

Recently, a video of UAE cricketer Basil Hameed taking a mesmerising catch in the match against Sri Lanka is going viral.

The cricket’s governing body ICC shared the viral video on picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

It showed the Basil Hameed diving to his left to catch out Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka.

