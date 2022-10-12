Viral: Bowler uses football skills to run out batter

The video of Namibia fast bowler Jan Frylinck using his football skills to run out Ireland captain Paul Stirling is going viral.

The viral video on Instagram showed Jan Frylinck’s delivery hitting a batter’s hip in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up match. The pacer kicked the ball at the stumps, getting the Ireland captain run out.

The video made rounds as FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar draws nearer. The tournament will be competed between 32 countries from five confederates. The sides have been divided into eight groups having four teams.

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands.

Group B: England, Iran, United States and Wales.

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan.

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia.

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

Hosts Qatar will play the opening fixture against Ecuador of November.

The group stage fixtures will be from November 20 to December 2. The Round of 16 phase takes from December 3 till December 6.

The quarterfinals will happen of December 9 and December 10 whereas the Semifinals will be contested on December 13 and 14.

The third-place match will happen on December 17. The final will be on December 18.

