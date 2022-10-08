FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem ‘Light The Sky’ released

The official anthem of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 ‘Light The Sky’ has been released.

‘Light The Sky‘ is a collaboration of Bollywood actor, dancer and model Nora Fatehi with Emirati singer Balqees, Rahma Riad of Iraq and Morocco’s Manal Benchlikha.

Nora Fatehi has sung lines of the anthem in Hindi and Moroccan Arabic. She is the first Bollywood star to appear in a FIFA music video.

As the upcoming world championship approaches, the rumours of musical acts regarding the opening ceremony are making rounds.

Recently, renowned K-Pop band BTS is rumoured to have been performing in the opening ceremony.

FIFA World Cup 2022 will be contested from November 20 to December 18 between 32 countries from five confederates.

The nations are divided into eight categories that are as under:

Group A: Qatar (H), Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands.

Group B: England, Iran, United States and Wales.

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

Group D: France (C), Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan.

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia.

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

The group stage fixtures will be from November 20 to December 2. The Round of 16 phase takes from December 3 till December 6.

The quarterfinals will happen of December 9 and December 10 whereas the Semifinals will be contested on December 13 and 14.

The third-place match will happen on December 17. The final will be on December 18.

