England’s Jos Buttler sends strong message ahead of World Cup

England captain Jos Buttler said they will be going all out in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and will defend the title in an aggressive mindset.

England will be fielding a strong side for the world championship next month, with every player capable of changing the game by themselves in moments.

England’s provisional squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, and Chris Woakes.

Jos Buttler opened up on his team’s aggressive approach for the world championship after their 3-1 ODI series win over New Zealand. He said the side will be looking to “win” the tournament instead of defending the title.

“We’re building nicely and we’re not trying to defend anything,” he said. “We’re trying to go there and win a World Cup, and we’re in the same position as every other team.”

England will start its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 5 when it takes on New Zealand in Ahmedabad. The fixture will be a repeat of the 2019 final.

Jos Buttler’s side will play Bangladesh on October 10, before going up against Afghanistan on October 15.

The side will play South Africa on October 21, followed by Sri Lankan on October 26.

England will go up against hosts India on October 29 and arch-rivals Australia on November 5. The side will play the Netherlands on November 8 and Pakistan on November 11.