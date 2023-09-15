Dawid Malan stars as England hammer New Zealand in dead rubber fourth ODI

Opener Dawid Malan on Friday scored a brilliant century as England hammered New Zealand by 100 runs in the dead-rubber fourth ODI at Lord’s.

England take the four-match series against New Zealand 3-1. The side’s next 50-over clash will be in the opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 5 in India’s Ahmedabad.

England, electing to bat, scored 311-9 on the back of opener Dawid Malan’s sublime century. He scored 127 off 114 deliveries with 14 boundaries and three sixes to his name.

Captain Jos Buttler chipped in with 36, while former skipper Joe Root and Liam Livingstone scored 29 and 28 respectively.

Spinner Rachin Ravindra was the pick of New Zealand’s bowlers with figures of 4-60 in 10 overs. Matt Henry and Daryl Mitchell took two wickets each.

Rachin Ravindra’s half-century went in vain as England dismissed the Blackcaps for 211 in 38.2 overs.

He struck three fours and four sixes on his way to 48-ball 61. Henry Nicholls scored 41 off 48 with two fours and a maximum to his name.

Moeen Ali was the chief destructor has he returned with figures of 4-50 in 10 overs.

