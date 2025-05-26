England club team bowled out for two runs

The England club cricket team Richmond’s fourth XI registered an unwanted record after getting bowled out for just two runs.

The event took place in Division One of the Third Tier of the Middlesex League when Richmond’s fourth XI opted to bowl first against North London Cricket Club’s third XI.

Batting first, North London posted 426 runs on the scoreboard in their 45 overs after Dan Simmons scored 140, while Richmond’s fourth XI conceded 92 extras, including 63 wides.

Chasing 427, Richmond’s fourth XI batting lineup collapsed, and the entire team was bowled out for just two runs in 5.4 overs.

Eight of their 10 batters were dismissed for ducks, while one of their two runs was a wide.

Tom Petrides remained the only batter to get off the mark, while Rafiqul Haque remained unbeaten on zero runs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Cricket (@bbccricket)

Following the game, North London Cricket Club’s third XI captain Tom Spawton said that they could have bowled out the opposition for zero.

Read more: Bat and Burqa: The Rise of Karachi’s Female Cricketing Star

“One of the two runs was a wide, the other was a dropped catch at slip. We came away from the game thinking that we could have realistically bowled them out for zero,” he said in a chat with a local media outlet.

Steve Deakin, Richmond’s deputy chairman and head of cricket, blamed the unavailability of proper players for the loss.

“Our availability this week was really bad. We had about 40 players unavailable across our five men’s teams. We were struggling already, then had seven dropouts over Thursday and Friday. That trickles down and affects the fourths. The captains were calling friends of friends of friends just to get our teams on the pitch” he said.