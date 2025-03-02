England coach opens up on Jos Buttler’s successor

England coach Brendon McCullum has shared his take on Jos Buttler’s successor as the white-ball captain following his resignation after the side’s elimination from the Champions Trophy 2025.

Buttler announced his resignation just ahead of their third and final group-stage game of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

The side had a forgetful campaign as they were beaten in all three games of the ongoing tournament.

All eyes are now set on England coach Brendon McCullum to make a decision about the next captain of the side.

The former New Zealand batter said that he was open to working with more than one captain, a subtle nod to the concept of three England men’s captains.

“(We’ll) work it out over the next few weeks. (We’ll) make sure we have a good look at how the structure looks, how things are placed, and what each side needs. And if it’s the same person, then great. If it’s two different people, then great too,” he said when asked about the leadership of the England side.

McCullum revealed his plans of consulting with England’s cricket manager and ECB before making a decision about who should replace Jos Buttler as captain.

“I’ll get home in the next couple of days and then start to think about it, and start having some conversations with (England’s cricket manager) Rob Key and the guys at the ECB about who is the right person for us,” he said.

“Then what do they need and how do we start to learn some of the lessons that we’ve been dealt on this tour and in this tournament [Champions Trophy 2025] to ensure that we’re a lot more competitive than what we’ve been,” McCullum added.