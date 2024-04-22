England stadiums ready to host Pakistan-India Tests

LONDON: The representatives of several well-known cricket stadiums in England including Lord’s, The Oval, and Edgbaston expressed their desire to host bilateral Test series between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, The Telegraph reported.

The representatives from Lord’s and the counties Surrey and Warwickshire told the publisher that they are interested in hosting a Test series between the fierce rivals.

Furthermore, the Chief Executives of both Surrey and Warwickshire Steve Elworthy and Stuart Cain, respectively, offered their support for the plans to host the Pakistan-India Test series at their respective venues.

For the unversed, cricket fans’ quest for a Pakistan-India Test series ignited earlier this week when India’s all-format captain Rohit Sharma, in an interview with the Club Prairie Fire podcast, acknowledged that it would be “awesome” for India to play Tests against Pakistan at a neutral venue.

“It’ll be a good contest, especially if you play overseas conditions,” said Rohit.

“They’re [Pakistan] a good team. They have got a superb bowling lineup… At the end of the day, we want to be in contest and I think it will be a great contest between the two sides.

“We anyway play them in ICC trophies, so it doesn’t really matter. It’s just pure cricket that I’m looking at. I’m not interested in anything else. It’s pure cricket, game between bat and ball. It’ll be a great contest.”

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and India have not played a Test since 2007/08 and a bilateral series in any format since 2012/13 due to the long-standing political tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

The fierce rivals, however, only came face to face in multi-national events like Asia Cup and ICC World Cups.