England to ban sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s from next year

The British government said on Thursday it would ban the ​sale of high-caffeine energy drinks ‌to under-16s in England beginning in April next year, saying the move would protect ​children’s health and wellbeing.

The government ​said drinks containing more than 150 ⁠milligrams of caffeine per litre would ​be covered by the ban, which ​is subject to parliamentary approval and would apply to sales in shops, vending machines and ​online.

Ministers said around 100,000 children ​in England consume such drinks every day and ‌cited evidence linking them to sleep disruption, anxiety and poor concentration.

The energy drinks ban is the latest in a ​series of ​measures pursued ⁠by outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government to curb ​risks facing children and teenagers.

Britain ​plans ⁠to ban social media for under-16s and impose default overnight social media curfews for ⁠16- ​and 17-year-olds, arguing the ​restrictions will improve young people’s health, sleep and wellbeing.