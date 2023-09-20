Rain washes out first England-Ireland ODI

England’s first ODI against Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Wednesday, denying star batter Joe Root a World Cup warm-up.

With the rest of England’s first-choice squad rested ahead of next week’s departure for India, Root requested to be included for the first of a three-match series after a lean return with the bat in four matches against New Zealand.

Match abandoned ☹ No play possible at Headingley ☔ We head to @TrentBridge for the second ODI on Saturday 🏏 pic.twitter.com/MoruotzP19 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 20, 2023

However, he never got on the field at his home ground as heavy rain prevented even the possibility of a 20-over-a-side game at Headingley. Even after the rain subsided, the umpires were concerned for the players’ safety in saturated areas of the outfield and the bowlers’ run-ups.

The sides will try again at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

England begin their defence of the World Cup against New Zealand on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

Squads for England-Ireland ODI series

England squad: Zak Crawley (c), Ben Duckett, Rehan Ahmed, Brydon Carse, Sam Hain, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, George Scrimshaw, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Joe Root (Headingley only)

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young