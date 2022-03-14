Instagram launches “Enhanced Tags” feature for marginalized artists

Instagram has launched Enhanced Tags feture, especially for artists and creators, making it easier for them to get credit for their work.

In a blog post shared by Instagram, they said that the feature Enhanced Tags could be immensely helpful for new and marginalized creators and collaborators whose contributions are often behind the scenes.

With the new feature, creators will be able to create a profile category which will be shown in their People Tag. When creators would tag any artist they collaborated with, not only their name but their specific contribution would also be displayed in the tag.

The primary function of Enhanced Tags is to highlight the work of collaborators and make it more visible.

Here’s how creators can use Enhanced Tags:

– Open the Instagram app and tap the (+) in the top right corner

the Instagram app and tap the in the top right corner – Create a new Post and tap Next

– Make any creative edits then tap Next

then tap – After writing a caption , tap Tag People

, tap – Select Add Tag and search and select your contributors

and search and select your – Tap Show Profile Category to display the creator category

to display the creator category – Tap Done

– Once you’ve added any additional tags and details, tap Share

