Entire PTI leadership involved in May 9 incidents: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan said that the entire Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was involved in the May 9 incidents, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, the IPP president Aleem Khan said that PTI has no active member who could become the party chairman. Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was in PPP one year ago, if PTI wanted to give the party chairmanship to a lawyer, Hamid Khan was a better option, he added.

Khan welcomed Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Punjab saying that the PPP rally in Lahore was impressive. Negating the claims that people were paid to participate in the rally he said voters in such large numbers can not be paid for participation in party’s public gathering.

Taking a jib at the former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary, Aleem Khan said that he still does not know what to do whereas the Khan revealed that IPP had informed Fawad to join the party with his own will, not under pressure.

Earlier, IPP president Aleem Khan said “Yes, it’s true that I wanted to become chief minister of Punjab.” He added that he wanted to become Chief Minster on merit and there was “no harm in it”.

The IPP leader lashed out at former CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, claiming to have informed PTI founder Imran Khan about Buzdar’s alleged corruption. However, instead of addressing the concerns, Aleem Khan faced arrest through NAB.