Aleem Khan wanted to become CM Punjab during PTI rule?

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan opened up regarding his willingness to become Chief Minister of Punjab during PTI rule, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News program “Aiteraz Hai”, Aleem Khan said, “Yes, it’s true that I wanted to become chief minister of Punjab.” He added that he wanted to become Chief Minster on merit and there was “no harm in it”.

The IPP leader lashed out at former CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, claiming to have informed PTI founder Imran Khan about Buzdar’s alleged corruption. However, instead of addressing the concerns, Aleem Khan faced arrest through NAB.

Furthermore, Aleem Khan claimed that former ISI chief Faiz Hameed played a significant role in bringing Imran Khan to power. Allegedly, Faiz made major decisions during PTI’s tenure, as he wanted to become army chief during his rule.

Earlier, the IPP president alleged “Faiz Hameed was also included in the ‘corrupt group of five’. PTI chief, his wife Bushra Bibi and Farah Khan were also included the ‘group of five’. Faiz Hameed was thinking that he would be appointed as the next army chief. I don’t know whether former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was willing to make Faiz Hameed the next army chief or not.”

“For important meetings, the PTI chief usually used Jahangir Tareen or mine vehicles. PTI chairman was thinking that the army chief General Asim Munir is just like Faiz Hameed [former director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI)].”

Khan said that General Asim Munir had met the PTI chairman as the DG ISI and presented proof of Bushra Bibi’s corruption before him which included documents and audio conversations. PTI chief had said at that time that the DG ISI [Asim Munir] was crossing his boundaries.”