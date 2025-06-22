Jeremy Piven gets honest about stand-up career after ‘Entourage’ success

Actor Jeremy Piven, best known for his role in HBO’s ‘Entourage,’ has opened up about his decision to do stand-up despite the show’s success.

Despite starring in several shows and films, including ‘Sin City: A Dame To Kill For’ and ‘Spy Kids: All The Time In The World,’ the actor called the stage his home.

“Since I was 8 years old, I’ve been on stage as an actor, and I was also doing improv, which means that you are kind of writing on your feet doing comedy and all of those things,” he said in a recent interview with a foreign media outlet.

The ‘Entourage’ actor credited his mother for sparking his love for acting and performance on the stage.

“She was never big on advice, even though she would give brilliant advice just from her insights and her natural state of being. She was a true artist until her last breath, and I was just lucky to know her,” Jeremy Piven said.

The actor also revealed awkward encounters with fans after starring as Ari Gold in ‘Entourage’

Piven recalled an instance when a fan approached him, expecting a signature Ari-style tirade.

“It can get very awkward, but you learn ways to deal with your anger. Now, I really see it as a gift… this person has been moved and touched by the work I’ve done,” Jeremy Piven said.

It is worth noting here that the actor’s portrayal of Ari Gold in ‘Entourage’ earned him several accolades, including three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.