Entry of unvaccinated people banned to Sindh police headquarters

KARACHI: Amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Karachi, the entry of unvaccinated people has been banned to Sindh police headquarters, ARY News reported.

According to the orders released by the concerned authorities, the entry of unvaccinated visitors and policemen has been banned to the police headquarters.

Only relevant staff should be called to the office and 50 per cent attendance should be enforced at the central police office, the orders read.

On Monday, the Sindh police office had confirmed a total of 38 personnel have so far died in Karachi.

The departmental numbers on Karachi police had also said about 6,500 personnel have contracted Covid so far, adding that the force continues to discharge their services for the law and order maintenance in the city.

It had said about 75 per cent of all police staffers have been vaccinated against the virus while the drive is still underway.

Earlier, Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab also shared general vaccination data showing that 25 percent of Karachi population over the age of 18-year-old has been vaccinated against COVID-19.