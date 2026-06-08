Epstein victims face harassment from 'haters'

In a haunting irony of one of America’s most notorious scandals, women who survived Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse are now enduring fresh waves of threats, harassment, and intimidation.

Many say the danger escalated after the U.S. Justice Department’s flawed release of millions of pages of Epstein-related files in late 2025 and early 2026, which repeatedly exposed victims’ identities through redaction failures.

Reuters’ comprehensive investigation, published on June 8, 2026, reveals the devastating human cost. The news agency interviewed 23 Epstein accusers, examined court and police records, and analyzed thousands of online posts. The findings paint a picture of lives transformed by fear: strangers photographing homes, suspicious vehicles lingering outside residences, violent threats via phone and social media, and relentless online abuse that has driven some women into hiding or armed vigilance.

Marina Lacerda, abused by Epstein at age 14, became a target almost immediately after appearing at a September news conference calling for the release of more files. A YouTube commenter threatened that she would be “unalived” and suggested she should have stayed quiet.

The harassment surged when her name appeared at least 46 times in unredacted Justice Department documents. Online trolls branded her a liar and prostitute; her 12-year-old daughter faced school taunts asking if she was Epstein’s child. Today, Lacerda lives in a gated community and keeps a handgun by her bed. “I’m scared that somebody’s going to come in the house,” she told Reuters. “I’m just paranoid all the time.”

The Justice Department has acknowledged redaction errors in the massive document dump. In at least 6,250 instances, names, addresses, phone numbers, birthdates, and photos of victims were exposed, affecting at least 177 women according to attorney Brittany Henderson, who represents over 250 accusers. Officials, including Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, said they worked “24/7” to fix problems once reported and removed thousands of documents.

Spokesperson Natalie Baldassarre emphasized that “no victim should face harassment, threats, or intimidation after coming forward,” while noting the department is not responsible for backlash against those who had already gone public voluntarily.

Yet survivors and their lawyers report delays. Information sometimes remained visible for weeks or months, even after notifications, and some documents were reposted without full corrections. In March 2026, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the Justice Department and Google, alleging Privacy Act violations and the “outing” of approximately 100 survivors, leading to harassment. The suit seeks data removal and damages.

Danielle Bensky’s experience underscores the toll. Abused at 17 while an aspiring ballerina, she went public in 2021. Unredacted files in December, January, and March revealed her full name, birthdate, phone number, and addresses. A Facebook message from a man in New Mexico read: “I would skullfuck you until you died,” accompanied by rifle photos. Bensky, now a dance teacher and mother, remains hyper-vigilant about her son’s safety. Her lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, repeatedly pressed the DOJ for fixes.

Former model Audra Lynn Fasano, who alleged Epstein raped her in 2004, saw her professional history and partial location details briefly unredacted, prompting suspicious vehicles near her home. An anonymous accuser reported a stranger photographing her residence after family names appeared in files.

Maria Farmer, who reported Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to authorities as early as 1996, faced years of doxxing, death threats, and hacking after going public in 2019. Inspired by Virginia Giuffre (who died by suicide last year), Farmer has moved repeatedly and lives reclusively. She filed a 2025 lawsuit against the government alleging negligence. “I’ve wished I didn’t have to live any longer,” she told Reuters.

At least 10 of the women interviewed now carry weapons or employ security. Many avoid going out alone. Four reported threats to police, but prosecutions are rare due to anonymous perpetrators. One case remains active. Harassers span the political spectrum, driven by victim-blaming, conspiracy theories, accusations of grifting, or scrutiny of victims’ ages and choices. Some women face attacks for criticizing the Trump administration’s handling of the files, despite Trump’s past association with Epstein (he has denied knowledge of the crimes).

Yet the survivors have also been hailed as brave whistleblowers. Lawmakers from both parties have featured them at events, including the State of the Union, to demand greater accountability and more file releases. Epstein’s 2008 plea deal, 2019 arrest and suicide, Maxwell’s 20-year sentence, and roughly $425 million in victim compensation underscore the scandal’s enduring impact.

The Reuters report highlights a tragic paradox: Courage in seeking justice has compounded trauma through exposure. Poor handling of sensitive data by the government has amplified risks, turning private suffering into public peril. As these women balance advocacy with survival, their stories underscore systemic failures in protecting victims amid one of the defining scandals of our time.

This is a summary of Reuters special investigation by Mike Spector and Linda So, published June 8, 2026.