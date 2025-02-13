Erdogan gifts Turkish electric cars to Zardari, Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted Turkish-made electric cars “Togg” to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

The Togg SUVs were presented during Erdogan’s official visit to Pakistan, symbolizing the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif even took a test drive with Erdogan, getting a firsthand experience of the vehicle’s features.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Turkiye signed twenty-four Agreements, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and Protocols to further enhance cooperation and cement relations in diverse fields between the two brotherly countries.

The signing ceremony was held at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad on Thursday.

The two sides exchanged four MoUs to enhance Cooperation in Defence Sector, two MoUs and a Protocol in Power, Energy and Mining Sectors.

Both countries inked three MoUs for promoting cooperation in Trade and Industrial Sector, two Agreements in the fields of Water and Seed Production and two MoUs in Scientific Education and Training.

Pakistan and Turkiye also signed two MoUs in Banking Sector, one MoU for promoting bilateral cooperation in Religious Services and Religious Education, one MoU in Halal Food.

Notably, the Togg electric car is a notable product of Turkey’s automotive industry, boasting impressive features such as fast charging capabilities, a range of up to 500 kilometers, and advanced safety features.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Togg factory, where these cars are produced, is equippe with state-of-the-art technology, including 250 robots that play a crucial role in the production process.