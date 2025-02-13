Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives guard of honour at PM House

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received guard of honour from a smartly turned-out contingent of armed forces upon his arrival at PM House on Thursday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan landed in Islamabad on a two-day official visit to Pakistan. Upon his arrival he was welcomed by Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto, Deputy PM Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and other high-ranking government officials greeted the Turkish president as he touched down at Nur Khan Airbase.

Prime Minister Shehbaz warmly welcomed President Erdogan at the main entrance of the PM House.

A formal welcome ceremony was held in honour of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Prime Minister’s House.

A contingent of armed forces presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary. National anthems of both the countries were played.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan will co-chair the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

At the conclusion of the Session, a Joint Declaration and a number of important agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also have bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

Together with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he will address the Pakistan-Turkiye Business and Investment Forum, bringing together leading investors, companies and business people from both sides.